Treasure Coast Financial Planning Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF makes up 3.1% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned about 2.79% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FLEE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.96. 59,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,492. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.