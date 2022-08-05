Tredje AP fonden Acquires 23,126 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

