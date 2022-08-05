Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 347.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,608 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,973 shares of company stock worth $697,514. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $339.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.21. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

