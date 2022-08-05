Tredje AP fonden Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total value of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $418,628,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $7.90 on Friday, hitting $493.80. 27,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,705. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.18 and a 200 day moving average of $530.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

