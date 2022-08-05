Tredje AP fonden Trims Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,886 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 58,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,304. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

