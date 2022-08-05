Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Trevali Mining Price Performance

Shares of TREVF opened at $0.34 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

