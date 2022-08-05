Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 3,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,200. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Trevi Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 436,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $1,248,192.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,888,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,120,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 546,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,283 over the last 90 days. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.