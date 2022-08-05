Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.99

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and traded as low as $2.71. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 8,435 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOLWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.74.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.