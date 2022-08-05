TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TriNet Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.87-$1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.07. 1,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $109.40.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $513,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $513,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,540,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ralph A. Clark bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,096.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,204 shares of company stock worth $1,668,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,611,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,574,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TriNet Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

