TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,853. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $416.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.68. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently commented on TPVG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 697.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.