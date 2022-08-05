Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Down 20%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 120,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 58,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Triumph Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$8.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

