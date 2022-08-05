True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 target price on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TNT.UN stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,558. The company has a market cap of C$584.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.82. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$7.60.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

