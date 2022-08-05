TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 83 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $423.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $392.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

