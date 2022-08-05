TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 4,465 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,752 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

