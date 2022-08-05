TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comcast Price Performance

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.93 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $176.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.