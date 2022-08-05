TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.27. 17,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,965. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average is $141.42.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.