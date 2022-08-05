TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 6,503 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,187. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

