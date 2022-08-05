TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,917,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,504,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHD opened at $74.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

