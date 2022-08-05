Truist Financial Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $262.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $227.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.69.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DG traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $250.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.