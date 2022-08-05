Truist Financial Increases The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $95.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,877,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

