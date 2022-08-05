Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Lowered to $90.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.95. 16,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,867. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,626,374.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,070. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

