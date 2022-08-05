Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Tops One Day Volume of $79.48 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00004970 BTC on major exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $482.17 million and approximately $79.48 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00626086 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 coins and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

