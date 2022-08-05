TrustSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $268,146.00 (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $22.10 million and $268,146.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000984 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,011.56 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033402 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00065405 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

