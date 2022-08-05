TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. 28,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 524,325 shares.The stock last traded at $17.23 and had previously closed at $16.53.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $91,414.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $58,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,941 shares of company stock worth $344,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $709,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

