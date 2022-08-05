Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUPGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Tupperware Brands Price Performance

TUP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 84,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.37 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James H. Fordyce bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James H. Fordyce bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tim Minges acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,623 shares in the company, valued at $313,867.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

