Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered Tupperware Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

TUP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 84,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,309. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. Tupperware Brands has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $25.44.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.37 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Fordyce bought 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $199,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,823 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $420,052.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tim Minges acquired 16,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,623 shares in the company, valued at $313,867.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,840. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

