Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Oppenheimer

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 146.57% from the stock’s current price.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.04.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $13.02 on Friday, reaching $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,789. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $382.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $384,675,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $200,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after buying an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

