Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $98.19, but opened at $89.27. Twilio shares last traded at $82.14, with a volume of 164,523 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.04.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twilio Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

