Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Gap Up to $46.83

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.83, but opened at $50.14. Twist Bioscience shares last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 10,281 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,803.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $238,452.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,803.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,581 shares of company stock worth $654,504. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

