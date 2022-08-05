Typerium (TYPE) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Typerium (TYPE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $432,235.20 and approximately $24.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,173.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003647 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00131729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00065346 BTC.

Typerium Profile

TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Typerium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

