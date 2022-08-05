Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $51.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.00 ($61.86) to €50.00 ($51.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($41.24) to €42.00 ($43.30) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €59.00 ($60.82) to €52.00 ($53.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($41.24) to €45.00 ($46.39) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of UBSFY opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.43.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.