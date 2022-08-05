UBS Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €48.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($49.48) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded up €3.62 ($3.73) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €31.26 ($32.23). 2,606,705 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.43. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($37.45) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($51.40).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.