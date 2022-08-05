UBS Group Cuts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $191.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $194.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.69.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.74. 20,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,871. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.56. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.
Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
