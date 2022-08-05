UBS Group Cuts Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $191.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $194.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on JAZZ. StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.69.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.74. 20,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,871. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.56. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.44% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

