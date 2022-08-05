UBS Group Raises Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Price Target to $41.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.1 %

KDP stock opened at $38.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

