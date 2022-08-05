UBS Group Trims Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Target Price to $98.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

