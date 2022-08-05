Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 62,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 399,771 shares.The stock last traded at $14.73 and had previously closed at $14.43.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,883,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,948,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,964,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.08.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Udemy had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

