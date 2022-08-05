UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-$2.13 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.53-$0.55 EPS.

UDR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. 29,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,030. UDR has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 316.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of UDR

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in UDR by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in UDR by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

