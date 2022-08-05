UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UGI to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

UGI Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. 26,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,889. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UGI has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 6.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 77,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

