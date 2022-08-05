UGI Co. (UGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on October 1st

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UGI to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

UGI Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.19. 32,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,889. UGI has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 8.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 6.5% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

See Also

