Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Bradford T. Whitmore Purchases 30,848 Shares

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $141,900.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,524.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ultralife Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.70 on Friday. Ultralife Co. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 million, a P/E ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 958,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultralife by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultralife Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultralife in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.