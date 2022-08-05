Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. Ultralife has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $8.64.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 709,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,962.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 30,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $141,900.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 771,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,524.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $59,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,962.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 113,870 shares of company stock worth $550,616 in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

About Ultralife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 44.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultralife by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 410,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

