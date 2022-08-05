Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 237,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,883. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

