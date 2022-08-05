Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Williams Trading

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 357,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

