Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY23 guidance to $0.47-0.53 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.53 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 139,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,883. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.