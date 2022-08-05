Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Market Capitalization Hits $37.58 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $8.41 or 0.00036186 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $37.58 million and $24.23 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00106942 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00274827 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00038378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009336 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000279 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,405 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

