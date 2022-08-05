Unification Market Capitalization Achieves $2.03 Million (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Unification has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $24,180.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Buying and Selling Unification

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

