Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lessened by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.15. 40,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $142.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

