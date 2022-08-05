United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:UFCS traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 236,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.01. United Fire Group has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

Insider Activity

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Fire Group news, CFO Eric J. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.