United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($34.02) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.11) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($33.61) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.64) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday.

ETR:UTDI traded up €0.35 ($0.36) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €25.88 ($26.68). 318,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. United Internet has a 1 year low of €24.76 ($25.53) and a 1 year high of €37.67 ($38.84). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

