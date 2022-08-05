United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of USM stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. 223,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,914. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at United States Cellular

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $195,083.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter worth $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

