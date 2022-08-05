UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.9% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $531.03. 53,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,317. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

